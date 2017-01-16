Manhunt for 8 students, staff abducted at Turkish school in Ogun

• We’ll get them freed, security chiefs vow

A massive security hunt got underway yesterday at Isheri, Ogun State, for the eight people abducted by suspected kidnappers on Friday from the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) in the town.

Taken away were three students, three female supervisors, one female cook and a female Turkish teacher.

Two of the abducted students were said to be preparing for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board exam.

The school formerly known as Turkish International School is owned by a Turkish organization, First Surat Group.

Senior officers from the army, navy, police and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) in the State yesterday moved to the town at the boundary with Lagos to coordinate the search and rescue mission.

The search and rescue team began its task by combing the waterways around Arepo, an Ogun-Lagos border town.

Lagos towns of Ikorodu and Iba have in recent times been used by suspected militants for kidnapping and oil bunkering.

It was learnt that Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered that the rescue mission be led by the elite IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The IG team is being led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abba Kyari.

A source said: “We are combing the creeks around the school and are working on some intelligence reports, which cannot be disclosed so as not to jeopardise the operation. We hope that we will make a breakthrough soon.”

The Ogun State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told The Nation that the security chiefs were already tracking the abductors.

He pledged that the victims would be rescued alive.