MAITAMA SULE

By Senator Shehu Sani

An era has ended.We have lost a warehouse of our history and a power house of knowledge,intellect and integrity.A curtain has been drawn on the stage of our national life.Maitama was a custodian who lived to reconnect us with our past in order to guide our future.He represented our past moments of sanity and order.He was a moral compass for selfless service and sacrifice.He lived for others and for his country.Maitama spoke to our conscience and to our sense of reasoning.He lighted our path when we staggered in the dark.He rang the bell and blew the whistle each time we derail.He closed his eyes and saw us through the lenses of his compassion,the flawless prism of his brain and vision of his heart.Maitama saw us through our high moments and low moments and departed.Maitama was a colossus in integrity and intellect.Maitama’s death at this time comes with a strong message one can’t decipher without a gift of wisdom;MAITAMA SIMPLY WALK OUT ON US AS A NATION.He was a Teacher we listened to but never learned from.He spent half of his life serving us and half of his life lecturing us.He was our nation’s philosopher and town crier.That was a man who served as the longest serving petroleum minister but who has never had oil bloc nor a fuel station.Maitama’s life was an inspiration to the young he so much cherishes.Maitama has said enough to guide us to the right path and to eternity.

May ALLAH Forgive his soul. Amin