MAITAMA SULE A PACE SETTER – ORTOM

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has described the late Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Maitama Yusuf Sule, as a pace setter in dedicated and selfless service to his fatherland.

He made the description in a condolence letter which his Special Adviser on Projects monitoring, Alhaji Isah Usman, delivered to Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the Government House in Kano today.

Alhaji Usman led a delegation comprising his colleagues, Richard Gbaden, Special Adviser, Works and Public Utilities and Tahav Agerzua, Media and ICT.

“The late Alhaji Maitama Sule set the pace in dedicated and selfless service to his fatherland while he served as Permanent Representative to the United Nations and two-time Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Governor stated.

“The nation will undoubtedly remember the contributions of this notable diplomat, political icon, and astute administrator for years to come.”

The letter stated that Alhaji Sule’s active participation in politics from the colonial struggle which led to Nigeria’s independence and above all, his inspirational oratory prowess are some of the legacies that would serve as lessons for generations yet unborn.

“As we stand with you in your moment of grief, we pray that Almighty God grants you, the immediate family of the deceased, as well as the entire people of Kano State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” it stated.

Governor Ganduje expressed appreciation for the visit saying it had helped to strengthen him and the people of the state to bear what he described as the great loss.