Maina’s family drags EFCC to court over pension allegations.

By Terhemen Abua.

Family of embattled Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has vowed to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, E

FCC, to court for sealing six houses allegedly belonging to Maina.

The houses included a 2-storey shopping plaza located at number 2C Ibrahim Taiwo road , and a one storey duplex at Katuru road as well as four houses in Kawo new extension area, all in the Kaduna State Capital.

The EFCC had, Tuesday , in Kaduna, sealed and marked the aforementioned said six houses for investigation.

In a statement issued, Wednesday , by Aliyu Maina who stood in for the family said that “it expressed worry that the image of the entire family has been tarnished following the action of the EFCC.

To this end, the family said a lawyer has been contracted to seek redress in court to redeem the battered image of the family.

The family also said ‘those cabal in Aso Rock, implicating their son will soon be exposed’.

“You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina’s family in both the social, electronic and print media, Aliyu said.

He further stated that “where our brother, father, and uncle has been blackmailed as a fraudster, the cabal have gone to the extent of marking our houses with red paints and with the inscription of ‘EFCC under investigation’.

Aliyu stated further that “It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina’s reform put to a stop the fraudulent withdrawal of huge sums from both the Nigerian Pension Board, the Nigerian Police Pension Board, etc.

According to him, perhaps, it is his noble efforts that made him enviable to the present administration when they came into power to convince him to come back and assist in it’s ‘CHANGE’ agenda.

“All the same, we have contacted our solicitors, and instructed them to act appropriately, observing that Abdulrasheed Maina is in possession of so many facts that is against the cabal and interesting to the Nigerian populace, which he hopes to disclose soonest” . Is it an offence for somebody to serve his fatherland faithfully” , Aliyu asked.