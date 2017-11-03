Maina Will Be Murdered If He Comes Out of Hiding – Aide –

Abdulrasheed Maina has very dangerous enemies who will waste no time in killing him immediately he comes out of hiding, one of his aide, Mr. Olajide Fasakin, has stated.

Maina is currently on the run from the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission, EFCC. The ex-pension reform boss is wanted for perpetrating several frauds.

According to Fasakin, Maina is hiding to protect himself from being killed. He said some people were after Maina’s life, saying they attempted to assassinate him during the administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

“I would not advise him to come on the basis of the fact that there was a petition against some members of the 7th Senate of having collected some N3bn from the pension thieves. The petition is with the ICPC and the EFCC; we haven’t got the report up to this moment.

“ The only way out, most likely, would have been for Mr. President, in his position as the President of the country to put together a commission of enquiry like Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Panel, do all the activities on the television, then we would advise him to come out.”

Source: Bulletin