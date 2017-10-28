Saturday , 28 October 2017
(FILES) This file photo taken on August 31, 2017 shows Josep Lluis Trapero, chief of the Catalan regional police "Mossos D'Esquadra" giving a press conference in Barcelona on August 31, 2017. A Spanish judge placed Catalonia's regional police chief under judicial investigation for alleged "sedition" over his handling of unrest last month sparked by the region's contested independence drive, a court spokesman said on October 4, 2017. The National Court in Madrid summoned Josep Luis Trapero and three other suspects to a hearing on October 6, 2017 "in a case of sedition," said the spokesman, who asked not to be named. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE

Madrid Fires Catalonia’s Regional Police Chief

Madrid on Saturday dismissed the chief of Catalonia’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, a day after imposing direct control on the region over a bid to break away from Spain.
The firing of Josep Lluis Trapero, Catalonia’s highest-ranking policeman, was published in the official government gazette as Spain perched on a knife’s edge in its worst political crisis in decades.
AFP
