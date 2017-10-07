Made In Aba Berths In New York:

It’s good to create opportunity for some supporters and close friends of the governor to visit New York. The tourism value is appreciated. But for business of showcasing Made in Aba? Wrong decision. Okezie got it wrong here. I explain!

Aba is the SME hub of S/east Nigeria. Aba is famed for shoes and clothing. Basically, Aba is about light industries. Great!

Aba’s market extends to the West African region and then, to the Central and Eastern African flanks. That is the market for immediate domination not New York… anaghi eji nganga aga obodo oyibo.

A cue from Kebbi and it’s rice. Regional and national alliances should mean more for Made in Aba than New York. Kebbi rice is consumed in Lagos as LAKE (Lagos/Kebbi) rice. More states are queuing to sign such deals. Made In Aba promoters ought to explore northern and southern markets and also aggressively move into the Central and Eastern African markets with an eye on the Southern African market. Leave out north Africa for now because of differences in fashion style.

But New York? Good tourism idea. For fashion? Well, fashion capital of the world is Milan. Has it shifted? If the idea was to attack the international fashion scene with Made in Aba, then, Paris and Milan should be the destination. Not New York.

But like I said, it’s good to fly some dudes to see New York. Am not interested in how much the tour cost Abia State tax payers.