Livingstone Wechie Vs Rotimi Amaechi: Corruption That Is Seen, Cannot Be Forged.

By Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo

A lot of persons have defined corruption, and we may not agree with the different definitions.

However, when I see Corruption, I know it.

Rivers people saw the malfeasance and corruption of the Rotimi Chibuike’s administration on the streets of Rivers State.

And not from the chameleonic binoculars of Mr. Livingstone Wechie or any Group for that matter.

So it will be difficult for Mr. Wechie and his sponsors to convince us that Amaechi isn’t corrupt.

The monumental corruption of the Rotimi Amaechi’s administration litters the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

You can see Amaechi’s Corruption in Clinotech, Monorail, Sales of Gas Turbine, CBN Agric loan, Karibi Whyte Specialist Hospitality, RSU new campus Project, Greater Port-Harcourt City Project, Sponsorship of President Mohammed Buhari’s Presidential election.

Amaechi’s Corruption is visible in Benue State and Gov. Ortom is the principal beneficiary.

We saw Amaechi’s Corruption in Ekiti State, (though defeated by Gov. Fayose) but enriched Fayemi, and the civil servants all smiled to the bank.

” Corruption That Is Seen, Cannot Be Forged. ” – VMJ (2017 )