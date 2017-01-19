Footballer, Ogbonna Kanu, the younger brother of soccer legend, Kanu Nwankwo and Laura Ikeji, younger sister of blogger, Linda Ikeji have tied the knot today in a court marriage registry.
Their union was legalized today, Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi, Lagos State.
Congrats to them
Linda Ikeji’s sister, Laura weds Ogbonna Kanu at marriage registry
