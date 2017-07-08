Legal practitioners, scholars say Nigeria’s unity negotiable, calls for federal structure re-negotiation

• Politicians yet to understand what democracy is all about, says Babawale

• Nigeria is infected with ‘Chinese disease’ that may lead to colonialism

Emminent legal luminaries, Dr. Tunji Abayomi and Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) as well as Chairman of Editorial Board, The Nation Newspapers, Mr. Sam Omatseye; Rev. Father Anthony Kanu and Prof. Olatunde Babawale have asserted that the unity of Nigeria was negotiable.

The scholars believed that in the face of the rising waves of separatists’ agitations and the relentless demand for restructuring “the unity of the country based on the 1914 Amalgamation could be re-discussed,” as they also expressed frustration on why Nigeria is still in murky water after 103 years of coming together as a country. Saying “instead of using our diversity to turn around our economy as the Asians had done, we engage in divisive tendencies.

Speaking during the 2017 Afrikanwatch Magazine award and public lecture/documentary held recently in Lagos with the theme Should the labour of our heroes’ past be in vain?, they also said the greatness of a nation is not defined by continued agitation and dialog on issues that underdeveloped it but should be on things that bring out the best from all the ethnic components