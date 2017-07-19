Lai Mohammed is becoming a full blown comedian- Charly Boy

Nigerian singer and activist, Charly Boy has lashed out at the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed over the Federal government’s purported policy to ban music videos and films shot outside the shores of Nigeria. He said the purported policy is one of the laughable utterances of the minister.

In his utterances, Charly Boy expressed his dissatisfaction over the issue saying: ”This is one of the many laughable utterances of our minister, who is fast becoming a full blown comic considering his track records. Imagine our Culture and Information Minister admitting the superiority of Senegalese’s Jollof over Naija jollof rice; even Ghana that is considered our arch-enemy on that front did not come close – You could tell how stunned Richard Quest was from the look on his face that night.Remember when he suggested that one masquerade could create a thousand jobs per week for Nigerian men, masquerades ooo. His advice to graduates was to venture into the enterprise of dressing masquerades? Kai.The fact is, most Nigerians don’t count our ministers’ pronouncements as serious these days.

“Many see him as a clueless and overly excited Minister who makes a lot of funny declarations without due consultations. You won’t be wrong if you call him irrational, or if you like, a bigmouth; you may also want to consider him a fabulist, or if you are trying to be modest like me, just call him the King of spoofs. Haha…a joke called minister”.

He urged entertainers to speak and cut the charlatans to size. Hear him:” I find it really petty for a serious government battling with serious issues of national interest to begin to dictate where to shoot videos and where to make movies.

“Our movies and music videos should be a potpourri of dynamism, tourism, African and international beauty, cultural heritage, aesthetic sensation, and ultimately, an embodiment of seamless artistic expression. To achieve these details and peculiarities, one cannot limit the production of what should be a classic and enchanting artistic expression to a grossly looted and underdeveloped state like Nigeria.

“Nonetheless, our entertainers must see themselves as role models. They wield the sword of public opinion. They must help in reshaping the Nigerian society – just like hip-hop was used as a tool in fighting the government in Senegal. Nigerians won’t forget the role of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Sonny Okosun, etc., in advocating for a better life for the common man. Entertainers must unanimously speak up. Not just now but always” he noted