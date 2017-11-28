Lai Mohammed Begs Media Organisations To Stop ‘Mocking’ FG

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, has appealed to the media to stop mocking the Federal Government and support the war against corruption.
a
Mr Mohammed made the appeal in Abuja on Monday at the 68th General Assembly where he was the special guest of honour.
“Without mincing words, let me use this platform to appeal directly to the media, in general, to join this administration in facing the problem of corruption,” he said.
“As we have said times without number, this fight must not be seen as Buhari’s fight alone. It must not be seen as the Federal Government’s fight; it is our fight.”
We Must Create More Universally Acceptable Content – BON Chairman
Mr Mohammed told guests at the event that while it is okay for the media to criticise the strategy of the government, some of the headlines published or broadcast recently mocked the government.
He said, “This appeal to the media to join us in the fight against corruption is born out of the fact that the 4th Estate of the Realm cannot afford to sit on the fence as far as this fight is concerned.
“We are not saying that the media should not criticize us over our strategy for the fight but it should stop mocking us.
“In recent times, it is not unusual to read such headlines ‘Buhari’s Government Losing Anti-Corruption War’, ‘Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War Is Failing’, ‘Arewa Youths Knock President Buhari over failing anti-corruption war’. This is sheer mockery.”
Read Also: Corruption Is Making Nigeria ‘Laughing Stock’, Says Magu
Many of the country’s problems have been blamed on corruption and Mr Mohammed believes it is an issue that has to be tackled decisively or it will destroy the country.
“If we fail to win by defeating corruption, it will simply overwhelm us as a nation,” he warned.
President Buhari had been elected into office on the back of promises that he would fight corruption, tackle insecurity and revamp Nigeria’s economy, among others.
More than two years after the birth of the administration, Mr Mohammed said the toughest issue it has faced is the war against corruption.
“Why? Because fighting corruption anywhere in the world is like walking a lonely road,” he said. “While many will join hands with you to tackle insecurity or to revamp the economy, you are on your on when you take on corruption.”
According to Mr Mohammed, there is serious resistance to the war against corruption because many Nigerians were beneficiaries of corruption.
“Now that the gravy train of corruption is fast derailing, many are finding it hard to come to terms with it. That is the origin of the bring back corruption campaign being carried out by certain elements in our society,” he said.
Considering the resistance to the war against corruption, the minister believes the chances of victory are slimmer without the support of the media.
He said, “When the media is not fully on board, the fight against corruption becomes tougher. When the media sits on every setback we suffer prosecuting this war, they give succor to the corrupt. When the media falls for the distraction tactics of those who are mortally afraid of this war, they weaken the battle.”
Please you guys should stop taking this man serious
Good News to all Twinkas participant. If you know you registered Twinkas, Twinkas is paying now. I upgraded my account and i got 300% bonus (that is 3x what i invested) to recover your money back, kindly contact +2348123079801. Thanks and keep twinkling Nigerian’s
Public shame
Abi lie don finish in your mouth!
Shame to APC government.
Then Lai Muhammed should stop lying to nigerians
Is not media is Nigerian citizens because of APC too much lies
Lol..
APC and Lai has finally realized that their corruption fight is a mockery of democracy.
Nigerians and media will mock the Federal government, if they do what’s right.
Not double standard.
Just do it right everyone will support you.
They just stated
Another comedy episode By the Chief comedian.
This guy is full of shit, if the federal government decides to do a good job, or even their required jobs, which they haven’t been doing any, then the media won’t have any negative news about them
Automated Lying Machine(ALM)
Mumu minister
Shame on you and your party APC
U never see anything
Why not when people like you are there
Nigerians are begging him to stop lieing at his age.
BH NEED TO KILL DIS IDIOT…. Bastard.
Lia lia Mohammed you don come again oooooo
He should go n beg APCheat n Buhari to leave us in peace,enough is enough
but wait….. is our FG not Mockery-worthy?
Then lie lie Mohammed should stop telling unnecessary lies
Twinkas twinkas twinkas is still paying
I upgrade my account and received payment alafter upgrading and rebranding my account
Contact Mr ayo on 07084149305
For help to upgrade your account and instant merging
Investors now have a rare opportunity to maximize ROI on their investment capital through mc’dave investment company. this is a company that has records of consistency and dignity from the reviews i have seen about them. I bet we need such investment companies as mc’dave investment services ltd to further boost her economy and her people. check their website, MCDAVEFUNDS. COM for more information. cheers.
You the liar as an information minister is the one mocking the entire nation with lies and deceit
What goes around comes around u forgot huh lie lie Muhammad
But you are still mocking PDP till date. Mumu e dey pain.
The FG is the one making mocking of him self
Until u stop lying, and eschewed propaganda, mockery continues