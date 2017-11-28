Tuesday , 28 November 2017
Lai Mohammed Begs Media Organisations To Stop ‘Mocking’ FG

November 28, 2017 News 26 Views

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, has appealed to the media to stop mocking the Federal Government and support the war against corruption.
Mr Mohammed made the appeal in Abuja on Monday at the 68th General Assembly where he was the special guest of honour.
“Without mincing words, let me use this platform to appeal directly to the media, in general, to join this administration in facing the problem of corruption,” he said.
“As we have said times without number, this fight must not be seen as Buhari’s fight alone. It must not be seen as the Federal Government’s fight; it is our fight.”
Mr Mohammed told guests at the event that while it is okay for the media to criticise the strategy of the government, some of the headlines published or broadcast recently mocked the government.
He said, “This appeal to the media to join us in the fight against corruption is born out of the fact that the 4th Estate of the Realm cannot afford to sit on the fence as far as this fight is concerned.
“We are not saying that the media should not criticize us over our strategy for the fight but it should stop mocking us.
“In recent times, it is not unusual to read such headlines ‘Buhari’s Government Losing Anti-Corruption War’, ‘Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War Is Failing’, ‘Arewa Youths Knock President Buhari over failing anti-corruption war’. This is sheer mockery.”
Many of the country’s problems have been blamed on corruption and Mr Mohammed believes it is an issue that has to be tackled decisively or it will destroy the country.
“If we fail to win by defeating corruption, it will simply overwhelm us as a nation,” he warned.
President Buhari had been elected into office on the back of promises that he would fight corruption, tackle insecurity and revamp Nigeria’s economy, among others.
More than two years after the birth of the administration, Mr Mohammed said the toughest issue it has faced is the war against corruption.
“Why? Because fighting corruption anywhere in the world is like walking a lonely road,” he said. “While many will join hands with you to tackle insecurity or to revamp the economy, you are on your on when you take on corruption.”
According to Mr Mohammed, there is serious resistance to the war against corruption because many Nigerians were beneficiaries of corruption.
“Now that the gravy train of corruption is fast derailing, many are finding it hard to come to terms with it. That is the origin of the bring back corruption campaign being carried out by certain elements in our society,” he said.
Considering the resistance to the war against corruption, the minister believes the chances of victory are slimmer without the support of the media.
He said, “When the media is not fully on board, the fight against corruption becomes tougher. When the media sits on every setback we suffer prosecuting this war, they give succor to the corrupt. When the media falls for the distraction tactics of those who are mortally afraid of this war, they weaken the battle.”
28 comments

  1. Canice Ibeh
    Canice Ibeh
    November 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Please you guys should stop taking this man serious

    Reply
  2. Deborah Williams
    Deborah Williams
    November 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Reply
  3. Ejike Emmanuel
    Ejike Emmanuel
    November 28, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Public shame

    Reply
  4. Emma BasSey
    Emma BasSey
    November 28, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Abi lie don finish in your mouth!
    Shame to APC government.

    Reply
  5. Etim Boy Sunday
    Etim Boy Sunday
    November 28, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Then Lai Muhammed should stop lying to nigerians

    Reply
  6. Getrude Umemba
    Getrude Umemba
    November 28, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Is not media is Nigerian citizens because of APC too much lies

    Reply
  7. Austin Emy
    Austin Emy
    November 28, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Lol..
    APC and Lai has finally realized that their corruption fight is a mockery of democracy.
    Nigerians and media will mock the Federal government, if they do what’s right.
    Not double standard.
    Just do it right everyone will support you.

    Reply
  8. James Samuel
    James Samuel
    November 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

    They just stated

    Reply
  9. Blessing Ebong FullofGrace
    Blessing Ebong FullofGrace
    November 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Another comedy episode By the Chief comedian.

    Reply
  10. Nonso Nebeolisa
    Nonso Nebeolisa
    November 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    This guy is full of shit, if the federal government decides to do a good job, or even their required jobs, which they haven’t been doing any, then the media won’t have any negative news about them

    Reply
  11. Seedorf Princewill
    Seedorf Princewill
    November 28, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Automated Lying Machine(ALM)

    Reply
  12. Louisa Edet
    Louisa Edet
    November 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Mumu minister

    Reply
  13. Festus Osagie
    Festus Osagie
    November 28, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Shame on you and your party APC

    Reply
  14. Doris Anyanwu
    Doris Anyanwu
    November 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    U never see anything

    Reply
  15. Rogers Harry
    Rogers Harry
    November 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Why not when people like you are there

    Reply
  16. Onyedikachi Believe Orjiekwe
    Onyedikachi Believe Orjiekwe
    November 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Nigerians are begging him to stop lieing at his age.

    Reply
  17. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 28, 2017 at 8:18 am

    BH NEED TO KILL DIS IDIOT…. Bastard.

    Reply
  18. Patience Osineke
    Patience Osineke
    November 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Lia lia Mohammed you don come again oooooo

    Reply
  19. Prince Aghomi
    Prince Aghomi
    November 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

    He should go n beg APCheat n Buhari to leave us in peace,enough is enough

    Reply
  20. Ukobong Ebedoro
    Ukobong Ebedoro
    November 28, 2017 at 8:30 am

    but wait….. is our FG not Mockery-worthy?

    Reply
  21. Chinwa Daniel Eke
    Chinwa Daniel Eke
    November 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Then lie lie Mohammed should stop telling unnecessary lies

    Reply
  22. Hakeem Rosemary
    Hakeem Rosemary
    November 28, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Reply
  23. Vivian Etteh
    Vivian Etteh
    November 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Reply
  24. Ndubuisi Nwokelo
    Ndubuisi Nwokelo
    November 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

    You the liar as an information minister is the one mocking the entire nation with lies and deceit

    Reply
  25. Paul Dowu
    Paul Dowu
    November 28, 2017 at 9:25 am

    What goes around comes around u forgot huh lie lie Muhammad

    Reply
  26. Grace Akomaye Ben
    Grace Akomaye Ben
    November 28, 2017 at 9:37 am

    But you are still mocking PDP till date. Mumu e dey pain.

    Reply
  27. Ikponmwosa Imuetinyan
    Ikponmwosa Imuetinyan
    November 28, 2017 at 9:39 am

    The FG is the one making mocking of him self

    Reply
  28. Uche Okoh Joseph
    Uche Okoh Joseph
    November 28, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Until u stop lying, and eschewed propaganda, mockery continues

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

