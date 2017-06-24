Lagos Remains Home To All Tribes – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has stressed the need for every segment of the country to promote Nigeria’s unity.

The governor made the remark at Lagos House in Ikeja at a meeting with members of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs led by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

He said the oneness of the country was of the essence, adding that the nation’s unity should be of paramount importance to all its people.

Governor Ambode also commended the moves made by the Federal Government to quell tensions generated by agitation from some ethnic nationalities seeking to break away from Nigeria.

He said as a state, Lagos remains home to all and will continue to support every effort made to keep the unity of the country.

“I want to join the Chairman of Council of Obas and Chiefs in Lagos State to reiterate our support for the Federal Government to keep the unity of Nigeria and also uphold the tenets of the Constitution. We are very happy that all our traditional rulers in Lagos believe in the oneness of Nigeria. We are happy also that we are very accommodating. We are also happy that we allow people from other tribes to live with us and we are ready to do everything to support the Acting President and the Federal Government in general that every effort they make, we will ensure that Lagos remains peaceful and then Nigeria remains peaceful,” Ambode said.

He further reiterated the commitment of his administration to address security issues and thanked the traditional rulers for their support.

“I want to thank you for your support in terms of security. You are part of the security architecture of Lagos State because without you, we will not get the information we are using to reach out to the police and I also want to thank you for supporting our Neighborhood Safety Corps initiative.

“Like I said, it is about neighbourhood safety and we have seen the hands of all our monarchs in the operation of the corps. We believe strongly that we need to put more efforts in the Neighborhood Safety Corps to make sure that this issue of kidnapping and other criminal activities become a thing of the past within the shortest possible time,” the governor added.

Earlier, Oba Akiolu commended Governor Ambode for his efforts towards the development of the state, saying the Council was very much in support of the peaceful co-existence of the country.