Lagos LG Elections: Ambode Votes In Epe

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has cast his vote in Epe, Lagos State.

Ambode voted at about 9:30 am at Unit O33, Ward 6, Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College, Epe.

The local government election is expected to usher in new chairmen and councillors in the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas (LCDAS) across the state.

Although LASIEC had announced that voting will commence at 8:00 am, it was yet to commence in many units at the set time as a result of rainfall, an early morning rush as well as traffic.

The rain led to flooding in some areas in Surulere which has kept residents indoors.