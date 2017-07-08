Lagos Govt Reiterates Call For Caution As Rains Persist

The Lagos State government has reiterated its call on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persists across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, in a statement, assured the general public of the heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams, especially in flood-prone areas of the state.

Mr Ayorinde, however, urged residents to stay indoor, either at home or in their places of work, whenever there is a heavy downpour, except when the need to commute becomes necessary.

He warned that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks and solicited the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in the canals and gutters.

The commissioner also asked them to observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times, in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas of the state.

He further called on residents to make use of emergency numbers in case of dire situations.