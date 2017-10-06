Kpopie-Bodo Road,  Streetlights in Gokana LGA. restored.

The Newly commissioned Streetlight by the Executive Governor of Rivers State. Gov. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike which suffered disruption, soon after commissioning owing to incidents of theft is restored today.

Gokana CTC Chairman, Hon. Ben Dumbari Dimkpa, had on the day of his inaugural ceremony, promised people of Gokana LGA, among other things to work for the restoration Streetlights. the CTC Chairman is ‘not leaving any stone unturned’ in keeping to his words.

However, our investigations, revealed that some sections of the electrical cable connections has been tempered, and those areas might be linked immediately. But the engineers are on ground, currently correcting these anomalies. (Areas affected are: some section Deeyor and Biara community axis of the Kpopie- Bodo road)

In view of the latest developments, citizens of Gokana ara advice, ” To imbued a culture of protecting Government facilities provided in the area. Speaking at the side line, yesterday, while inspecting the facility. A senior official of the Council, charges. As this is the only way we can attract further developmental projects.

Long-lived Gokana LGA .

Long-lived Rivers State.

▪Z. Prosbi

▪Gokana New Dawn