Kindnap Kingpin Leads Police To Detention Camps

Lagos-based kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, a.k.a Evans, has led a team of Policemen from the Federal Anti-kidnapping Unit to what used to be his detention camps for people he abducted.

The separate buildings, located in Igando and Ikotun in Lagos, are usually where the kidnap victims are kept for days or months while negotiation for ransome are made.

The kidnap kingpin who is now sober, told journalists that his arrest signals the beginning of the end of kidnapping in Nigeria, claiming that his gang applied the best sophistication ever which no gang may be able to equal.

Evans was arrested on June 10, along with six suspected top members of his gang at the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood.

Police sources said the 36-year-old suspect, who had been on their watchlist for about seven years, is reputed to be the most notorious and

