Kidnapped boys found in Reverend sister’s orphanage home 

A 44-years-old Reverend Sister Chime Geraldine has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, for allegedly trafficking two young boys who were kidnapped between January and April 2017.

The two kidnap suspects, Rev Sister Chime Geraldine and Mrs Obie Okoro with their victim Saturday Vanguard gathered that the Revered Sister, who was attached to the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja and operated an orphanage home known as Oblek Foundation Orphanage Home, at Gwagalada Abuja, was arrested alongside her 35-years-old accomplice, Obie Okoro, who was said to be a member of a kidnap syndicate and supplied the kidnapped young boys to the Reverend sister. Sources disclosed that the IRT, led by ACP Abba Kyari, delved into the matter when it received an intelligence report about the syndicate which specialized in kidnapping children from churches across the South Eastern Part of the country and would then sell them to the Reverend sister for N500,000, who would in turn resell them to people who were in need of children.