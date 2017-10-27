Kanu’s whereabout FG’s responsibility – Ikpeazu.

By Terhemen Abua.

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, had Thursday said it was not his responsibility to track the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who is believed to be on the run, noting that though Kanu is his brother but he is not in the custody of the Abia State Government.

Ikpeazu said this in shortly after a meeting he had with Vice -President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.