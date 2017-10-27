Kanu’s whereabout FG’s responsibility – Ikpeazu.

By Terhemen Abua.
The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, had Thursday said it was not his responsibility to track the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who is believed to be on the run, noting that though Kanu is his brother but he is not in the custody of the Abia State Government.
Ikpeazu said this in shortly after a meeting he had with Vice -President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
“Those who are looking for him may have a better knowledge and have the capacity to determine the location of anyone in Nigeria, There are people who are trained to track people and it is their responsibility, not mine” , the governor said.
Kanu’s whereabouts is now uncertain as the Federal government is busy pointing accusing finger at others who have no idea about his movement. The military had in September invaded the home of Kanu, where they leashed mayhem on his followers and extended same to Journalists at the NUJ House in Umuahia.
Were is my leader nnamdi KANU
Foolishness runs in ur blood. U pple should provide our leader