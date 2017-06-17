Kano Govt To Renovate NYSC Orientation Camp

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said that his government has approved and awarded a contract for the renovation and upgrade of permanent site of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp.

The governor made this known while addressing corp members during a closing ceremony of the orientation exercise of 2017 Batch A stream.

He assured of his administration’s high premium on the youth and corp members as agents of change for driving the state’s development promises into realities.

The governor is reported to have warned all state government agencies against rejecting corp members.

The Governor who was speaking through the State Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba, said the government is fully aware of the challenges facing the scheme in Kano especially in areas of infrastructural decay among other setbacks.

“In order to address these challenges, the government has awarded a contract for the renovation of this orientation camp and upgrade of its facilities as we are determined to expand the camp to accommodate our demands in Kano State and are making significant improvements in the payment of corp members allowances at the state level.”

In order to ensure adequate protection of the lives and property of the corp members serving in the state, the governor encouraged the serving youths to fully integrate themselves into the host community towards participating in enhancing government’s policies aimed at enhancing the welfare of the people of Kano State.

“Let me warn all government’s organizations in the state not to reject corp members posted to their MDA’s but to ensure their easy settlement and all the necessary support are provided for them to be able to carry out their responsibilities as expected by the NYSC scheme., I’m also assuring out corp members that the issue of their security and safety is very important that is we are working hand in hand with all security agencies to ensure that our corp members are adequately protected.”

Meanwhile, Kano State coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Ladan Bala, told the governor that in active participation with various collaborating agencies, these youths were successfully inducted, trained and reoriented for the task of nation building.

Mr Bala said the sole objective of this year’s orientation exercise was conceived to inculcate discipline by educating corp members on a tradition of industry at work, patriotism and loyal service to their host communities.

“My beloved corp members, you are equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills and endurance needed in tackling issues of national development in Kano State, you will also be posted to four critical areas of education, health services, infrastructure, and agriculture in line with policy guideline of the scheme and that majority of you will be posted to serve in rural areas of the state.”

Having been fully trained, the corp members in Kano State are expected to contribute meaningfully to various government programs by mobilizing and organizing projects that will directly impact and enhance the lives of the communities they are to be posted.