Kaduna State Government sacks 4776 district, village heads, staff

The Kaduna State Government has finally implemented the recommendations of the committee it set up to review the number of district and village heads in the state.

With the implementation of the report, 4766 district and village heads will be dropped as the state government says it will now recognize only the 77 districts and 1,429 village that existed in the state prior to 2001.

The number of districts in the state increased to 390 with the 313 created while village units increased to 5,882 1,429‎.

State commissioner for local governments, Alhaji Jafaru Sani who made this known at a press conference at the Government House Kaduna said the restructuring is to reduce the burden that a bloated payroll imposes on local government councils to enable the councils undertake capital projects and deliver public goods.

The government said it has consulted the state Council of Chiefs which has endorsed the restructuring of districts.

The commissioner said the creation of more districts from 2001 increased the number of district heads along with increased personnel in the district office which added more than 2700 employees to the payroll of the local government councils