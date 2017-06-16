Kaduna Govt Commences Registration Of Residents

The Kaduna State Government has commenced the registration of all residents of the state under the Residency Card Registration Programme, aimed at identifying the actual number of citizens in the state and also to help in checking insecurity in the state.

According to the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Muhammad Abdullahi, the programme which is being run in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NICM), is needed for an accurate database of the number of residents in the state.

This, he said, would enable the government to plan adequately for social services like schools, hospitals, markets, roads and other facilities.

Abdullahi said it is important for every citizen to be enrolled for the Residency Registration Programme as it will be the basis for them to enjoy certain free social services such as free education, healthcare among others.

The state government appealed to residents of the state to enrol in the Residency Card Programme, which will take place simultaneously across the three senatorial districts in the state.