Kaduna Attack Not By Fulani Herdsmen – CP

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh has said that the crisis in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state that left 37 dead was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen, but a communal clash between Kadara youths and a Fulani settlement in the area.

Briefing reporters in his office, the police boss disclose that the incident was triggered by the killing of a Fulani man by some youths on July 11, 2017, as well as a reprisal and counter attacks carried out by youths of both communities on Monday killing some residents.

While stating that most of the victims were mainly children and women, the police boss disclosed that those that sustained injuries have been taken to hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness said that the crisis started when some Fulani youths stormed Ungwan Uka village to avenge the death of a certain herdsman allegedly killed by some village youths at a farm in the area.

But the CP noted that a combined team of police and soldiers have been deployed to the area to bring the situation under control while assuring that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to book.