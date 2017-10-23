Monday , 23 October 2017
JUTH Resident Doctors Protest Sack Of Colleagues

Residents doctors at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital (JUTH) have staged a protest against the sack of some of their colleagues, despite a court order restraining the action allegedly taken by the management.
The doctors held a peaceful demonstration on Monday carrying placards with different messages within the hospital premises in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
They were chanting various solidarity songs to impress on the hospital management to reverse the sack until the suit at the Industrial Court was determined
