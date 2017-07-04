Judgment nullifying my election missing – Senator Sekibo

The Senator representing Rivers East senatorial district, George Thompson Sekibo, Tuesday raised the alarmed that the judgement of the Rivers state elections petition tribunal that ordered his removal from the Senate could not be accessed.

A three-man panel sitting in Abuja sacked Sekibo and declared Hon. Andrew Uchendu, the petitioner, winner of the senatorial election.

The Tribunal directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Sekibo and issue a fresh certificate of return Uchendu.

The Tribunal held that the petitioner won the lawful majority vote cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election of December 10, 2016‎

Sekibo told reporters in Abuja on Tuesday that he will appeal the judgement to obtain justice.

He noted that he and his team of lawyers have made several attempts to the tribunal to obtain the judgment but were told that judgement was missing.

He said, “I have the right to appeal and we have made several attempts to the tribunal to obtain the judgement but they said it is missing and my judgement is the only one not seen. They have done their best and the onus is on me to appeal the judgement.

“I want to appeal to the judgement panel to bring out the judgement they delivered on my matter. If my judgement continues to be missing, it is violation of justice and infringement on my fundamental human rights.”

He said that the judgement was delivered by 9pm on June 28, 2017