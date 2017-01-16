Jubilation as Julius Agwu posts first picture in 6 months

Nerves were on Thursday calmed following Julius Agwu’s first instagram post in the last six months. The post which occured on Thursday was a huge relief for many of his fans and friends who had been troubled over his ailing health.

R reported last week about how anxiety was mounting over the continued silence of the comedian, who has been sick for almost six months.

Last week, some of his friends called had called for prayers for the comedian, who had a surgery to remove a tumor from his brain last year. He was said to have fainted in London last year August during his comedy show.

The uploaded picture which is rumoured to be Agwu’s daughter came at a time when questions are being asked over the state of health of the comedian. It was trailed by torrents of comments from his fans with most of them wishing him a quick recover