JOURNALISTS CONDEMN ATTACK ON DR BEM MELLADU

Journalists under the auspices of the Jemgbagh Media Forum yesterday added their voice to the growing number of condemnation trailing the attack on former acting SSG Dr Bem Melladu at Akpagher, Mbatiav, Gboko local govt.

Speaking through Barr Edward Aki who led the group and Mr Henry Iorkyase Benue state correspondent of Daily Mirror , the group called for the arrest and immediate prosecution of sponsors of the miscreants who did the attack to serve as a deterrent to others.

The journalists said that if swept under the carpet, the growing tense political atmosphere would be allowed to escalate .

Melledu expressed happiness for the visit and concern as brothers and sisters and for taking an interest in the affairs of their fatherland