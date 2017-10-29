Jonathan caution students against social vices.

By Terhemen Abua.
Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan GCFR has counseled Nigerian students to stay away from kidnapping, robbery and other social vices that portray the academic community in bad light.
The former president gave the advice in his remarks as the Special Guest of Honour at the 4th convocation of Baze University in Abuja.
Jonathan urged the graduating students to realise that whenever they involve themselves in such abhorrent social vices such as cultism, thuggery, armed robbery and kidnapping, they let the nation down. According to him, such acts debase human dignity and hurt our values as a nation of great people.
Buttressing his case for the kind of responsible education that will inculcate moral values in our youths, President Jonathan said, “I would, however clarify that our kind of education must be the type that will have a soul. That is why I always challenge the staff, especially the academic staff, to develop curricula that will produce respectable and patriotic citizens and graduates, in tune with our peculiar social and economic environment” .
“We must aspire to restore those glory days when a graduate’s value was weighed equally in character and in learning” , he added.