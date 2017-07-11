Joke Silva celebrates husband, Olu Jacobs, as he turns 75

A veteran actor, Olu Jacobs is 75-years–old today, he was born July 11, 1942.

In a post on her Instagram page, his wife, Joke Silva was full of praises for the man she fondly calls ‘gorgeous’ and thanked God for preserving him thus far.

Joke wrote, Happy Birthday gorgeous….75 is not beans !!!

“Thank you for all you do for me and the kids…the sacrifices.With you, we are always first.

“Thank you for all you have done for the industry…theatre …film…television. Here is to many more years of impact. Happy Birthday.”

The couple got married in 1989 and are blessed with children. The two veteran actors have won a respectable place in the movie Industry both home and abroad.

However, he allowed Joke Silva to keep her maiden name.

He said, “She is her own individual. When I met her, she was an actress known as Joke Silva so why should marrying me now deny her and her