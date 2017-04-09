JAMB Extends Registration Deadline For 2017 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced an extension of the registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, made this known while addressing a news conference in Abuja. He also spoke on the mock examination earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday and the need for the extension.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), wishes to apologise to candidates and other stakeholders on the fact that we could not go on as planned with the mock examination.

“We are hereby announcing the extension of the registration exercise of the 2017 UTME. Instead of the earlier announced April 19, the deadline for the sale of forms and registrations will now extend to Friday May 5 2017.

“Consequently, the 2017 UTME, the examination proper, has also been postponed to start from Saturday 13th to 20th of May 2017. Meanwhile, the mock examinations earlier slated for April 8, 2017 has been put on hold and the new date will be announced soon.”

The development follows a call by the House of Representatives for a one-month extension to the deadline given to candidates.

The call was made in view of the difficulties being faced by some prospective candidates of the UTME in the process of registration, who had complained of inadequate bank staff to issue registration pins.

Professor Oloyede, had on the other hand, attributed the current challenges being faced by applicants across registration centres to the uncooperative posture of some centres.

The board had innovated a contemporary sale of application method, which led to the elimination of scratch cards.

It also adopted a cost saving procedure, the ‘PIN Vending System’, which is said to be a secured system that has redressed the sharp practices associated with the use of scratch cards.

With the development, prospective candidates seeking to write the UTME can now heave a sigh of relief.