IPOB PROTESTERS AND THE SELF ACCLAIMED OWNERS OF PORT HARCOURT

By Robinson Sibe

Most of those who question the legitimacy of residents to lawful assembly, because they probably are not from an indigenous tribe, are themselves not indigenous to Port Harcourt. I have seen most of the people from ethnic groups outside of Port Harcourt, lead protests in Port Harcourt, and no one questioned their legitimacy. Why are they rattled by IPOB Protesters?

I am as much a stranger in Port Harcourt, as the IPOB Protesters. I am a resident of Port Harcourt, but from Ogoni. I am only a resident here. I have no plans of annexure, neither do I suffer from feudal complex, so I’m not threatened by those who choose to exercise their rights.

If they are legal residents in the city, I don’t have more rights than they do, despite being classed in the administrative boundary called Rivers, and they, probably of another. If the Mayors of Tokyo, Paris, New York, and London have not taken away their rights (of IPOB Protesters) to lawful assembly, I cannot.

As an Ogoni man, I have seen Pro-Ogoni protests in London, Ireland, etc. No one evicted them to go protest in Bori. Recently, my community won a case instituted against Shell in London. They didn’t throw us out to go back to the court in Bodo. This is a globalized world, we must come to terms with that, and strategize to take advantage of it.

Final Answer: IPOB can protest anywhere, as long as they do so PEACEFULLY and LAWFULLY.

Argue with your cracked screen ☺