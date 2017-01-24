IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu To Drag Buhari, Security Agencies To UN, ICC

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has threatened to drag the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the United Nations (UN) and International Criminal Court (ICC).

His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said Kanu will go to any legal length to get justice over his incarceration.

“We must get justice, we are at the ECOWAS court already from there if they (the FG) do not obey the orders we will head to the African Union, United Nations and ICC,” he told Naij.

“We must compel the federal government; we are all partners in democracy and must ensure we protect this

“And let me also say this, all executives, presidents, governors and all, their immunity will elapse someday and they will face justice at the ICC.”

Ejiofor added that his team was building its case against the president, some Nigeria security agencies and some public officers.

“We have various indicting reports on the FG on the killings of IPOB members and Biafra supporters including the Amnesty report on the killing and we will make good use of all this”.

IPOB recently stated that the Federal Government cannot win the trial against Kanu with the primitive law operated in the country.