Integrity Group Splits: Secretary Stands by Petition Against Amaechi

•Berates Livingstone Wechie

Good afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen.

My name is Mr. Meshack Uyi, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiatives, popularly called “The Integrity Group”.

I am also the Secretary of the Group.

As you may have heard and read in the News Media, Mr. Wechie Platform Livingstone, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Group and its Executive Director awash the media that we Trustees sat and took some very important and crucial decisions the border on the looting of Rivers State by His Excellency Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister of Transportation.

Mr. Nwechie told a white lie that we agreed to disown a document that we collectively signed and tendered to the Senate, the EFCC and other agencies, on the discovery of the looting of the Rivers State Treasury by the former administration of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

After, we tendered that incriminating document to the senate and the legal fireworks that followed it, which is now before the supreme court, we have never, ever sat to either withdraw the said petition, disowned it, nor discussed it further, since it would amount to subjudice.

The Integrity Group is incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission and therefore a Legal ENTITY.

It is not only embarrassing to all other Trustees but a complete BETRAYAL by Mr. Nwechie to distance himself from a Document that we not only AUTHORISED but also thoroughly investigated before we signed. It is also a complete deviation from the noble course to cleanse the society of looters.

Mr. Nwechie has the right to take any decision as a human being but not to the MEDDLESOMENESS on issues that concern the collective will of all the Directors.

The Board of Directors will take appropriate measures soon.

We hereby call on the UNSUSPECTING Public to Discountenance Mr. Nwechie’s utterances as they are personal, frivolous, deceitful, conceited and out rightly false that all the directors withdrew our attestation to the document.

It is disheartening to note that a document we all thoroughly investigated and signed, Mr. Nwechie would describe as FORGED. When did he suddenly realise that the document was FORGED?

Our integrity remains an integral part of the Integrity Group and Nwechie cannot attempt to rubbish it and call same for questioning. It is like the story of Nwawo and Nzeogwu- BETRAYAL and figment of his imagination.

Ladies and Gentle men, for the avoidance of doubt, there are five directors and Nwechie is alone on his CHOSEN part.

One again, the Integrity Group stands by the documents, submitted to the Senate, The EFCC etc.

We wish Mr. Nwechie well on his new found love. The Integrity Group is apolitical.

Thanks.

Uyi Meshack

Secretary

For Integrity Group