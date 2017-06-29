Industrial Action: Ortom blasts BSU Lecturers, Says They Are Greedy People

By: Eaglenews

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has lashed out at the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Benue State University (BSU) chapter saying they behave like greedy people.

He said the union has shown total disregard for his office by consistently turning down his appeals even as he has put them on first line charge in everything including payment of salaries.

Ortom was addressing hundreds of protesting students of the university who earlier today (Wednesday), marched from the university gate down to the low-level area of the state capital and finally stormed government house and insisted to meet with the Governor and know why they have stayed at home for almost 3 months and counting.

He said that, “I must tell you this. What is it that I have not done for your lecturers? I have placed them on first line charge. This means that even when we are owing other civil servants, we make sure we pay them.

“Go out there and find out. We are owing teachers in the state and Local Government workers 8 months. State workers is three months but BSU staff, we are owing them nothing yet they behave as if they are our only responsibility. This is bad”

The Governor who was visibly unhappy said that he has continued hearing some “provocative comments” from the university staff but have restrained from commenting on such statements.

He reminded ASUU that he only inherited the problems they are now pushing for resolution from his predicessor and have so far treated them very well for them to understand things with him and return to class.