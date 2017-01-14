I’m under threat for dumping PDP, ex council boss alleges

ABA-A former council chairman in Abia state, Dr. Christian Okoli has alleged threat to his life and property over his recent defection to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Okoli who was the APC chairmanship candidate for Aba South council area in the December 21 local government polls in the state, said he has been receiving threatening telephone calls from unknown persons over his decision to challenge the result of the polls at the tribunal. Briefing newsmen in Aba, Okoli who was a former chairman of Aba South council area, alleged that the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC, failed to keep its promise of delivering a level playing field for all political parties and connived with the PDP to rob him of victory. He accused the PDP of being behind the threats, insisting that such would not stop him from filing a petition at the election tribunal. According to him, “My life is under threat. Since I joined APC, I have been receiving threatening telephone calls to return to the PDP. Now, they are threatening that I will be killed if I file a petition against my opponent in the December 21 local government election where I ran under the platform of the APC. That I should return back to PDP or lose my life and property. “My offence is that I have compiled documents and asked my lawyer to file a petition at the election tribunal because I’m convinced I won the chairmanship election. As a law abiding citizen, I want to pursue my case through the process of law. I don’t want to be killed or harmed for doing what is right; this is why I’m calling on the Police to come to my aid. Okoli condemned what he described as politics of bitterness, stressing that he should be allowed to belong to any political party of his choice. “APC is a political party of my choice; my crime is that I left PDP for the APC. I should be allowed to belong to any party of my choice. All lovers of democracy should condemn this injustice and threat to my life. The Police should make haste to come to my aid before I’m killed.”