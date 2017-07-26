I’m not related to new CJ Akeredolu – Gov

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday cleared the air on the criticism that greeted the appointment of an acting Chief Judge for the state, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu. Akeredolu pointedly said they are not blood relations.

Criticism had greeted the appointment of the acting chief judge whom many believed was the governor’s blood sister, from the same area of the state. But while swearing in the new Judge, the governor declared that “ it is enough that we belong to the same profession but I assert, without equivocation, that my Lord is not a member of Akeredolu family of Owo. Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu “We are not related by blood or marriage, at least to the best of my knowledge. If it were so, that should not be a disadvantage to a resourceful person such as a judge of the High Court.” “This administration will continue to be associated with and unwavering dedication to serve the people. “Nepotism and clannish considerations are not , and will not be associated with this administration. The governor however said that “Affinity with regard to blood or marriage should not be a reason for discrimination and vilification against the deserving.