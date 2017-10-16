I’m not afraid of deposition threat -Olubadan……..

Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has said he has not committed any crime to warrant deposition threat repeatedly bandied against him by the Oyo State Government.

Oba Adetunji stated this at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace while receiving the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olaniyan and members of his entourage who paid him solidarity visit today.

The monarch in a press statement signed by Adeola Oloko, Palace media director said “There are checks and balances in our traditional chieftaincy system for any monarch or chief who goes against the run of play. As I speak, I cannot see how mere, peaceful opposition to the controversial chieftaincy review by the Oyo State Government could be misconstrued to mean incitement against the government. As the matter is pending before the court, I do not want to comment on it. But, let nobody make mistake about it, where Ibadan people stand, is where I must stand for me to be relevant as king and custodian of our customs and tradition.”

Oba Adetunji, who commended the Nation’s President, Muhammadu Buhari for his concern over the security situation in Ibadan stated that it was to reduce tension that he decided to seek legal redress, stressing that contrary to speculations in government circle, the matter at hand is not political.

Speaking on behalf of the Ibadan Kinsmen who were also present at the meeting, Mr. Muhammed Oladejo, who was also former National Secretary of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, CCII noted that the battle at hand is a battle of wits and not of guns.

He stated that it was as a result of dissatisfaction of Ibadan people to the chieftaincy crisis that led to the emergence of their new group, noting that the group was irrevocably committed to joining hands with Kabiyesi to ensure the preservation and protection of Ibadan heritage.

Also speaking on behalf of the Association of Ibadan Authentic Mogajis, Alhaji Abass Oloko stated that the founding fathers of Ibadan who came from different places to settle down in Ibadan did not make any mistake in bequeathing the traditional chieftaincy system that has been working since 1851on us.

In his own contribution, a member of Oyo State House of Assembly representing Ibadan South East Constituency II, Hon. Akeem Ademola Ige stated that review of any declaration is a major responsibility of government but with input from the house, adding that there is no such bill before the State House of Assembly.

Earlier, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Olaniyan had conveyed the message of solidarity and support of the entire people of Osogbo to Olubadan and Ibadan people, saying as the forces of light often triumph over darkness, no power and principality would be able to destroy Ibadan heritage, which is widely respected because it is rancor-free.

Stressing that Ibadan and Osogbo have historical affiliation, Ataoja stated that whatever happens in Ibadan has a way of reverberating in the entire length and breadth of Yoruba land, adding this is why he has decided with the support of his chiefs to solidarise with the Olubadan.