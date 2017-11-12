Ikoyi recovery: Whistleblower in Next Batch of Payment – Adeosun

The attention of the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has been drawn to media reports surrounding the payment to a whistleblower, who provided the tips that led to the recovery of funds stashed away in a property in Ikoyi, Lagos State.
2. The Honourable Minister wishes to state unequivocally that the Federal Government has not withheld any fund due to any whistleblower. The Ministry has in place detailed procedures for processing payments due under the Whistleblower Policy. The procedures were designed to prevent abuse and legal disputes and to ensure protection of the information providers.
3. These procedures include an application by the agency who recovered the funds including evidence of the recovery, confirmation that there are no pending legal issues on the recovery, verification of the identity of the information provider, calculation of the amount payable and computation of relevant taxes.
4. It must be stated also that payments are made in monthly batches to ensure control and to protect the identity of information providers. To date, over 20 of such persons have been paid. From available records, the payment due on Ikoyi is among those being processed in the November batch, which will be released within the current month.
5. The Minister reiterates that the Whistleblowing Policy of the Federal Government remains one of the current Administration’s successful initiatives and that the Government is fully committed to ensuring that all those who responded to the policy and partnered with Government in the recovery effort are paid in full and most importantly have their identity protected.
6. The Whistleblower Policy was introduced in December 2016 by the Federal Government as part of the initiatives to wage war against corruption.
12th November, 2017
But the money is with you? You didn’t collect batch by batch but the payment is by batches. Who kept that money there? Are Nigerians illiterates? What do this people take Nigerians for?
It was published that the whistle would receive 5% of the entire figure, which is about #325M. A person will receive such an obscene amount of money just because he discovered a stolen money that is meant for over 160M people. I see a country that rewards little or no effort more than years of hard work and labour.
@Adedeji: What do you mean by an “obscene amount”? Do you know the risk involved in the step the whistleblower took? How many persons would have benefited from the said N13b if he hadn’t blown the whistle? It was public fund looted by one person. More so, have you not been reading what the whistleblower has encountered in the hands of security operatives recently? Please can we stop being greedy and abide by rules.
I never believe this woman would later be a liar.i am not just proud of you,jhor
“Batch of payment”. This useless government can never seize to amaze me
Next batch of what type of payment? Next batch of whistle blowers? Do u pay whistle blowers in batches? Pls, pay him & save this govt of further embarrassment.
Inconsistency and denials virtually in all all things with APC
Was he not paid, EFCC said he has bin paid
Whistle blower Batch A never get alert, then ikoyi whistle blower wey be Batch C they make noise say them never pay am 10%. My country is a big joke
Apc reduce your lies and get sense so that those supporting you people can have face to face those of us who dont believe on you.
Because the guy has been shouting and finally ran mad and you guys dumped him at yaba left 😂 APC lie lie
So you will tell the public he has been paid in first Tenure and wait for second Tenure to make the payment abi?
This Fraudsters in High political places eh!
I’ve been thinking of blowing whistle but dis one that d payment is now in batches, I’m beginning to contemplate dialogue.
