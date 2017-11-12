Monday , 13 November 2017
Home / News / Ikoyi recovery: Whistleblower in Next Batch of Payment – Adeosun

November 12, 2017 News 21 Views

The attention of the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has been drawn to media reports surrounding the payment to a whistleblower, who provided the tips that led to the recovery of funds stashed away in a property in Ikoyi, Lagos State.
2. The Honourable Minister wishes to state unequivocally that the Federal Government has not withheld any fund due to any whistleblower. The Ministry has in place detailed procedures for processing payments due under the Whistleblower Policy. The procedures were designed to prevent abuse and legal disputes and to ensure protection of the information providers.
3. These procedures include an application by the agency who recovered the funds including evidence of the recovery, confirmation that there are no pending legal issues on the recovery, verification of the identity of the information provider, calculation of the amount payable and computation of relevant taxes.
4. It must be stated also that payments are made in monthly batches to ensure control and to protect the identity of information providers. To date, over 20 of such persons have been paid. From available records, the payment due on Ikoyi is among those being processed in the November batch, which will be released within the current month.
5. The Minister reiterates that the Whistleblowing Policy of the Federal Government remains one of the current Administration’s successful initiatives and that the Government is fully committed to ensuring that all those who responded to the policy and partnered with Government in the recovery effort are paid in full and most importantly have their identity protected.
6. The Whistleblower Policy was introduced in December 2016 by the Federal Government as part of the initiatives to wage war against corruption.
Signed:
Oluyinka Akintunde
Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Finance
Federal Ministry of Finance
12th November, 2017
Kind Regards
Oluyinka Akintunde
Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the Hon. Minister of Finance
Federal Ministry of Finance
Central Business District, Abuja
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

32 comments

  1. Komolafe Mattew
    Komolafe Mattew
    November 12, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Reply
  2. Urang Abbey Isaac
    Urang Abbey Isaac
    November 12, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    But the money is with you? You didn’t collect batch by batch but the payment is by batches. Who kept that money there? Are Nigerians illiterates? What do this people take Nigerians for?

    Reply
  3. Adedeji Adeniyi
    Adedeji Adeniyi
    November 12, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    It was published that the whistle would receive 5% of the entire figure, which is about #325M. A person will receive such an obscene amount of money just because he discovered a stolen money that is meant for over 160M people. I see a country that rewards little or no effort more than years of hard work and labour.

    Reply
    • Donald Fidelis
      Donald Fidelis
      November 12, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      That’s 9ija drama for u

      Reply
    • Kingsley Nwogu
      Kingsley Nwogu
      November 13, 2017 at 12:00 am

      @Adedeji: What do you mean by an “obscene amount”? Do you know the risk involved in the step the whistleblower took? How many persons would have benefited from the said N13b if he hadn’t blown the whistle? It was public fund looted by one person. More so, have you not been reading what the whistleblower has encountered in the hands of security operatives recently? Please can we stop being greedy and abide by rules.

      Reply
  4. Gbenga Onifade
    Gbenga Onifade
    November 12, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    I never believe this woman would later be a liar.i am not just proud of you,jhor

    Reply
  5. Victor Unaegbu
    Victor Unaegbu
    November 12, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Because he’s made his case public abi

    Reply
  6. Uwam Stanley Izu
    Uwam Stanley Izu
    November 12, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Next Batch….. Abi? We are watching.

    Reply
  7. Ayo Olubunmi
    Ayo Olubunmi
    November 12, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    confused set of people

    Reply
  8. Og Micheal
    Og Micheal
    November 12, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Lol next batch

    Reply
  9. Collins Ezihe
    Collins Ezihe
    November 12, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    “Batch of payment”. This useless government can never seize to amaze me

    Reply
  10. Francis Onyibia
    Francis Onyibia
    November 12, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Next batch of what type of payment? Next batch of whistle blowers? Do u pay whistle blowers in batches? Pls, pay him & save this govt of further embarrassment.

    Reply
  11. Agwuna Solomon
    Agwuna Solomon
    November 12, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Inconsistency and denials virtually in all all things with APC

    Reply
  12. Stan Onyi Umeh
    Stan Onyi Umeh
    November 12, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Come madam are you okay… As in… Are you sure you are sane?

    Reply
  13. Amula Timi
    Amula Timi
    November 12, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Was he not paid, EFCC said he has bin paid

    Reply
  14. Olisa Ojukwu
    Olisa Ojukwu
    November 12, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Whistle blower Batch A never get alert, then ikoyi whistle blower wey be Batch C they make noise say them never pay am 10%. My country is a big joke

    Reply
  15. Likei Waribo
    Likei Waribo
    November 12, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Another lie lie woman

    Reply
  17. Uchenna Godwin Anyanwu
    Uchenna Godwin Anyanwu
    November 12, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Who get am the Money?? #You guys better remain in power for ever if not 😭😭😭😭😭😭 will be ur #case

    Reply
  19. Orji Fortune Nice
    Orji Fortune Nice
    November 12, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Lol magu said last week that the man is a rich man now

    Reply
  21. Sunday Ejembi
    Sunday Ejembi
    November 12, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Must you guys say it to the public first?

    Reply
  22. Oscar Williams
    Oscar Williams
    November 12, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Apc reduce your lies and get sense so that those supporting you people can have face to face those of us who dont believe on you.

    Reply
  23. David Uwanaking Akpan
    David Uwanaking Akpan
    November 12, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Because the guy has been shouting and finally ran mad and you guys dumped him at yaba left 😂 APC lie lie

    Reply
  24. Israel Ola
    Israel Ola
    November 12, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Nigeria is a funy country where peopl like to manipulate things

    Reply
  25. Douglas Eze
    Douglas Eze
    November 12, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    So you will tell the public he has been paid in first Tenure and wait for second Tenure to make the payment abi?
    This Fraudsters in High political places eh!

    Reply
  26. Kufre Eyo
    Kufre Eyo
    November 12, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    I’ve been thinking of blowing whistle but dis one that d payment is now in batches, I’m beginning to contemplate dialogue.

    Reply
  27. Ibiam Benson
    Ibiam Benson
    November 13, 2017 at 12:01 am

    This mumuOsun is daft. How will she come to the public and speak without reasoning ?

    Reply

