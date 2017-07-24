IKOT ABASI BOIL AGAIN AS WOMEN TAKE TO STREET IN PROTEST OF CHILD THEFT

Idongesit Ashameri, Uyo

In what could well remind people of the ‘Aba Women Riot’ of 1929 which actually originated from Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, women of Esene village of same area, in company of some youths last week led a related protest, but this time against child trafficking in the area.

Numbering over hundred and chanting songs of lamentation, with Obonganwan Rose Rufus Ekanem, President of ESOP Iban Esene at the forefront, the protesters, bearing placards with various inscriptions first of all arrived the residence of the Chairman, Esene Town Council, Chief Vincent Akpan who in solidarity, joined the protest to the residence of Mrs Esther Emem Essen, prime suspect of the child theft.

The president of the women’s group Mrs Ekanem while addressing Mr Emem Essen, (husband of the suspect) said no amount of hunger could lead anyone to sell out a child or lure anyone else into such act.

The obviously provoked women leader challenged Essen to produce his wife as the women were not interested in pleas or aimless explanations than in ensuring that the missing child is returned alive.

Responding to the women, husband to the suspect, Mr Emem Essen advised the women to rather hold the crime against Emem Eyo Iso, mother to the four year old master Akaninyene Musa, for collaborating with his wife to sell her own child.

The march which was primarily planned in protest against the fast developing child theft syndicate in the area, also sought to register the people’s disapproval, disappointment and feeling of insecurity in the hands of the police who allegedly released on bail the prime suspect who had confessed to the crime without charging the case to court.

Explaining the ordeals the village had been through in the last couple of months in the hands of child abductors, the Chairman, Esene Town Council, Chief Vincent Akpan said it was absolutely suspicious for the police to let off the hock a criminal who had confessed to a crime, even when the four missing kids traced to her link were still missing.

Attempting to give a background of recent outbreak of child theft in the area, Chief Akpan recalled that a certain Ntinso Usen, a Lagos based daughter of the community visited the area in April, splashing cash and drinks at every corner of the community.

Usen, according to him, before returning to Lagos, took two young men, Mr Cyril Ignitius Ekong (A.K.A Kufre Akaninyene Ekpe) and Blessing Archibong Charlie from the community with her to Lagos.

Investigation by Independent revealed that On the 7th of May 2017, Ekong, one of the men Adopted by Miss Usen, allegedly lured a 13 year old David Simeon Akiki to bring along with him, two other kids. Akiki therefore brought with himslef masters Ekemini Aniefiok Richard and Abasifreke Aniefiok Richard, ages Six and three. On getting to him, Ekong, allegedly conveyed the three kids on a motor bike and on getting to Papa junction, Esene, Ikot Abasi, all three kids were dragged into a black jeep and zoomed off.

Touched by the manner in which the kids were dragged into the jeep, the cyclist, popularly known as Ete Uyo who conveyed all four from take up point, rushed back to the village to raise an alarm and every effort to recover the three kids has remained unsuccessful till date.

On June 11th, another member of same child theft syndicate, Mrs Esther Emem Essen convinced one Emem Eyo Iso to hand over her four year old son, Akaninyene Musa to a family that would take better care of the child.

Both Essen and Iso were said to have travelled from Ikot Abasi to Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where little Akaninyene was handed over to Blessing Archibong Charlie, one of the young men who was taken to Lagos by Ntinso Usen, with Usen in front of the black jeep where the baby was taken into, envelop containing the sum of N300,000 was handed over to Essen who later gave the sum of N10,000 to the child’s mother.

On getting home, Eyo, the child’s mother who claimed to have been hypnotized raised an alarm over her missing child, rushed to the palace of the town council Chairman, Chief Cyril Ekong who reported the matter to the police and had Esther Emem Essen arrested and the sum of N300,000 recovered and handed over to the police through the suspect’s husband, Mr Emem Essen.

The community’s infuriation and protest however resulted from seeing Esther Emem Essen who was arrested and had confessed to the crime, walk the street free, while Emem Eyo Iso, mother to the missing child was still in detention.

Reacting to the matter, the Clan Head, Ikpa Nnung Asang, Etebom Celestine Udia called on the state government and the judiciary as the last hope of common man to intervene and ensure that whoever was involved in releasing the culprit is taken off the case.

“Whoever is involved in releasing that woman should stay off the case and allow justice take its full course. I want to call on the state government, security agencies and the judiciary which is the last hope of the common man to assist us to recover those children and bring perpetrators of such act to book”. He appealed

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu said the matter had been charged to court and such bail must have been granted through the court.

The O/C Family Unit, Supol Shulammite Otokpa who was also contacted on the issue disclosed that her team had been on the trail of the main culprit (Ntinso Usen) to the point of travelling to her residence in Lagos even at great personal cost without any success.

She explained that the matter was also reported to Lagos state command of the Nigeria Police Force who are also on the trail of Usen to ensure that the children are recovered and reunited with their families.

Otokpa who regretted that her unit is underfunded, despite the sensitive responsibilities it is saddled with, however assured that she would not keep such matters beyond 48 hours before charging such to court. She therefore assured aggrived members of Esene community that justice will take its full course.

However, the charge sheet No: Mop/27c/2017, released on July 6th 2017 and made available to our correspondent appears to have exonorated Mrs Esther Emem Essen who convinced Iso to sell her baby and had confessed to the crime and even refunded the sum of N300,000, but only Charged Emem Eyo Iso, the child’s mother for conspiracy.