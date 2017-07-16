Igbo Quit Notice: Arewa Youth Coalition, Ohaneze Meet, Set Up Dialogue C’ttee

–

The leadership of the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and that of Arewa Youth Coalition yesterday met in Abuja over the recent quit notice handed the Igbos living in various parts of the north to leave the region before October 1 this year.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that as fallout of the meeting, the two bodies have set up a dialogue committee with a view to bringing the matter to an end.

Confirming the meeting to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday night, spokesperson of the Northern Youth Coalition, Abdulaziz Suleiman said, “We met today with the national leadership of the Ohanaeze Worldwide in Abuja and we had fruitful discussions.

“They assured that the biafra agitation is in most cases only symbolic to protest over perceived marginalization and we all agreed that a dialogue channel has been opened. We all reaffirmed our commitment to one united peaceful Nigeria