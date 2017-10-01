Igbo Day Convention: Ohaneze Ndigbo didn’t apply for permission to use UNIPORT facilities

…As fierce looking Soldiers, Policemen take control of main entrances to Campus

Global Patriot News

The University of Port Harcourt has disclosed that Ohaneze Ndigbo never applied to use the facilities of the University of Port Harcourt for its World Igbo Day convention slated for Friday (29/9/17).

The Deputy Registrar, Information, Publications and Public Relations, Mr. WilIiam Wodi, told GPN that no letter or request in any form came to the University for permission to host Ohaneze Ndigbo annual convention in the institution’s facilities.

Wodi said Ohaneze Ndigbo knew what to do if they had intended to use the facilities of University of Port Harcourt, which would have been to apply and obtain the permission of the University.

He said as at the time of speaking to the Reporter, nobody had come up with the request to use any of the facilities of the University.

He further stated that even the facilities of the University as at this time could not have been available as the University is pre-occupied with post UTME examination and 2nd Semester pre-examination preparations.

Wodi wondered what the group that made the announcements intended to achieve by dragging the name of the University into such controversy, pointing out that such is capable of distracting the core mandate of the University, which is research, teaching and public service.

When Global Patriot Newspapers, GPN, visited Uniport, it found out that fierce looking soldiers and policemen had taken control of the main entrances to the campus and the East West road. They were not searching anyone.

Speaking further, Wodi said that University of Port Harcourt is apolitical and did not have any bias against Ohaneze as a respected cultural group, pointing out that many staff of the University are Igbo and would not have taken any action that would embarrass the cultural body.

“It is not that they didn’t have a right. Why go and announce a venue that you have not applied for”, he said.

The Deputy Registrar said, “It is on that note that the University informed the authorities; the Rivers state government, the GOC, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Commissioner of Police, Director of State Service, Minister of Education and Executive Secretary of Nigeria University Commission(NUC),for their information.