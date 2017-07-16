IF ONLY WE HAVE THREE ARCH ASEMA ACHADO’S IN GWER.

It was in 2003 when my entire family finally returned home (Aliade the headquarter of Gwer Local Government), i left my Local Government of origin when i was two (early 90’s) in order to acquire Western Education and due to the nature of my father’s work we were always travelling with him anywhere he goes.

During the 2003 general elections, Arch Asema Achado and Late Sen Dr Adagba from Gwer were the major aspirants vying for the Zone B senatorial seat, primaries were conducted and Late Dr Joshua Adagba emerged as the candidate of the then ruling PDP, elections came proper and the Late Adagba was declared winner.

Unfortunately Dr Joshua Adagba who was declared as the winner died barley two years in office and as the laws of the society we live in requires there was need for re-run elections.

In support of that motion, the zeal and determination of Arch Asema Achado to serve his people in the capacity of a senator again failed as the ticket was give to Senator Fred Orti who emerged victoriously as the winner of re-run election.

Again it was another year of general elections in Nigeria(2007), this time, Arch Asema Achado decided seek for an election to serve as an assembly member, because of his determination to serve he felt this was the right time for the people of Gwer to give him the opportunity to represent them at the state assembly member, again Arch Asema Achado was rejected.

Distinguished Senator George Akume the leader of Benue politics was then the governor of Benue state, taking into consideration what Arch Asema Achado has done to him as a friend and his contribution during his election during campaigns in1999 he felt it was the right time for settlement. It was at this point that Arch Asema Achado was announced the winner of the previously announced primaries which Dr Ayargwer was declared the winner.

Normalcy was restored after series of destructions by angry youths who felt betrayed by what the then ruling PDP did, at the end Dr Ayargwer who felt shortchanged by his party defected to ANPP and was nominated as the flag bearer of the party for the general election.

The election which took place that year was one among the most free, fair and transparent ever in the history of Gwer and Dr Ayargwer emerged victoriously, again Arch Asema Achado was rejected. At this point i asked myself “What has Arch Asema Achado done to the people of Gwer to deserve this total rejection” but the only answer which kept ringing within me was simple “God’s time is the best”.

There was jubilation in Gwer for the emergence of Dr Ayargwer as the winner with high expectations from the electorate for effective representations, although the end result was a disappointment but that remains a story for another day.

During the 2011 general elections, because of Arch Asema Achado’s desire to serve his people he again availed himself but again he was rejected, at this juncture i asked my father ” Arch Asema Achado yange wuàr jōr? (Did Arch Asema Achado kill a deity?) but the the answer was No.

Arch Asema Achado is one man i will ever live to respect, despite all the rejections by his very own people to represent them the Jewel of MINDA is determined to make Gwer a developed environment.

Arch Asema Achado who owns Benysta Hotel, a wrold class standard hotel which would have been raking in not less than five hundred thousand naira daily if it was situated in places like Abuja, Lagos, Calabar and the rest but because of his love and determination to develop Gwer, the international standard Hotel is situated at Aliade. If only we have three Arch Asema Achado’s in Gwer there would have been three Benysta Hotels in Aliade which translates to thrice the current development status of that place.

The man Arch Asema Achado is the only man from Gwer that i know who has used his own money to construct streets in the local government. Arch Asema Achado is currently constructing an ultramodern / multi million naira church at Saint Peter’s and Paul’s Parish Aliade, according to statistics it is one of the biggest in North Central Nigeria. If only we have three Arch Asema Achado’s in Gwer.

Arch Asema Achado is responsible for tuition fees of many students across the Local government and he is doing perfectly well. God will surely embarrass Arch Asema Achado with more blessings and prosperity.

On Sunday 9th, July 2019, an open later was been circulated on cyber space from one Mr Terkimbi Atonde appealing to the federal government and Benue state in particular to help him Complete his PhD Research at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom which he is on the verge of losing the entire PhD program because of tuition fees. Immediately this got to the hearing of the Architect, the Jewel of MINDA graciously transferred half a million naira to the account of Mr Terkimbi Atonde without asking from whence he came.

Arch Asema Achado is a blessing to the people of Gwer and Benue in general, God bless you Sir. If only we have three Arch Asema Achado’s in Gwer!!!, Gwer would have been a much better place.

The rejected stone has become the corner stone, Arch Asema Achado deserves an apology from the people of Gwer for depriving him a platform for making Gwer a better society.

Master Terhemba Paul Gyenger writes from Mbaiase, Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State.