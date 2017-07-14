I Would’ve Burnt My PDP Card, Party Flag If Sheriff Won – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose says he would have burnt his membership card and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag if Senator Ali Modu Sheriff had won at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.



Fayose, who had been the most vociferous critic of Sheriff’s leadership in the party, said he went to court with a perfume with the intention to destroy his card and the party’s flag if the delegitimised Chairman had won, saying “I never imagined myself being in the same party with impostors”.

The Supreme Court had in a judgement on who was the authentic Chairman of the party, declared the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction the genuine leadership, laying to rest the crisis of several months that had done colossal damage to the party.

Fayose, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday during his triumphant entry into Ekiti from Abuja, pointed out that Sheriff and members of his faction had been forgiven but won’t go scot-free for causing the party members so much pangs and pains.

The governor said with the victory, President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo would be defeated in the 2019 presidential poll, saying efforts will be stepped up to revive the party and fortify it the more to be able to play its opposition roles.

“I went to court with a perfume which I wanted to use to spray my cards and party flags and set them ablaze even within the court premises if Sheriff had won, that was why I went to court.

“Though, I believe that we remain the same PDP family but no one can cause our party such pains and embarrassment and expect that he would go without being asked to account for his actions.

“Even the reactions of Sheriff people shows that we remain together. But the no victor, no vanquished that we said was a mere political slogan. Whoever that participated in this charade must show some reasonable level of remorse for their actions”, he said.

He said the party would henceforth begin serious mobilization drives up to the grassroots level with efforts to re-energize the party to be able to defeat President Buhari and his Deputy in one swell swoop.

“Our party had ever remained one indissoluble family, which is PDP.

It was only these impostors that were causing troubles but such had been laid to rest . PDP is a formidable force and we shall work up to the grassroots level to convince our people that we are up to the task of rebuilding this nation and win election in 2019.”

When asked about his presidential ambition, Fayose retorted that: “It is still much alive. I am an early starter and that has been my style of politics. In 2003, I started earlier and I defeated Otunba Niyi Adebayo and likewise Dr Kayode Fayemi in 2014.

“I want to tell you that the APC won’t return to the Villa. We shall defeat both Buhari and Osinbajo, we are removing the two together and I want you to believe this.

“When I talk, people would say I always pose like a Nostradamus, a man who can see tomorrow. Whether they like it or not, I shall be in the Villa in