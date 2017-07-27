I Will Run for President in 2019 If 10 Million Nigerians Endorse Me- Okorocha

–

Governor Rochas Okorocha has indicated interest to run for president in Nigeria’s 2019 general elections.

However, he listed two conditions that will make his mind up for him. He said he’d run if President Muhammdu Buhari doesn’t indicate interest to runa nd if ten million Nigerians endorse him for the position.

He spoke on Tuesday in Imo state while addressing a group of youths.

“I will not run in 2019 if President Muhammadu Buhari will be running. Even at that, I will not also run at any given time unless 10 million Nigerians endorse me”, he said.

He then narrated how close he is to all regions of the country.

“I am an Igbo man with Igbo parentage. I was born and raised in the north. The north gave me education, guaranteed my childhood, even when I was not worthy to be called anybody in this world.

“I did all my schooling— primary, secondary and tertiary— in the northern part of this country. I finished and needed to be successful and wealthy. My encounter with someone from the South-West gave me the financial empowerment.

“So you can see that in my person, I have no choice whatsoever but to be a detribalized Nigerian, having been born of Igbo parentage, raised up by the North and empowered by the West. Nigeria remains my constituency.

“Most of you may not know that I am not in politics for self-aggrandizement or as a means to seek livelihood. I am in this job for the glory of the job, not for the profit and for the honour of this job, not for the wealth in it.

“I believe that one day it will become a manifest truth that somebody somewhere really cared for this nation.

