I did not slap any lawmaker – Ndume.

The media was agog, Thursday with allegations that the senator slapped the member of the state house of assembly prompting the state lawmakers to suspend sitting for one month.

A statement issued by the Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkareem Lawan alleged that the senator slapped their colleague at a political meeting.

According to the statement, the house, taking into consideration the wanton attacks on its members, including the attack on Hon. Mohammed Saleh Baga, made the following resolutions.

“All sponsors and those who attacked Saleh Baga should be arrested and arraigned before a court of law by security agencies.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Senate President are to investigate the action of Senator Ndume’s slapping and humiliation of Hon.Bukar Daja – Ali” .

“The Honourable House also resolve to suspend legislative activities for one month pending the outcome of the resolution passed” , the statement read.