I did not slap any lawmaker – Ndume.

By Terhemen Abua.
The senator representing Borno Central in the Senate, Ali Ndume, alledged to have assaulted a Borno State lawmaker representing Damboa state constituency, Bukar Daja – Ali at a political gathering in Maiduguri last thursday has denied the allegation stating that they are lies aimed at tarnishing his political career.
The media was agog, Thursday with allegations that the senator slapped the member of the state house of assembly prompting the state lawmakers to suspend sitting for one month.
A statement issued by the Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkareem Lawan alleged that the senator slapped their colleague at a political meeting.
According to the statement, the house, taking into consideration the wanton attacks on its members, including the attack on Hon. Mohammed Saleh Baga, made the following resolutions.
“All sponsors and those who attacked Saleh Baga should be arrested and arraigned before a court of law by security agencies.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Senate President are to investigate the action of Senator Ndume’s slapping and humiliation of Hon.Bukar Daja – Ali” .
“The Honourable House also resolve to suspend legislative activities for one month pending the outcome of the resolution passed” , the statement read.
Ndume on his part said several people have been calling me saying they saw some news circulating in the media alleging that I slapped one Habu Dala – Aliyu.
“For the avoidance of doubt, I cannot remember meeting any member named Habu Dala-Aliyu, as erroneously circulating on the media. The purported writer forgot to spell Bukar Daja – Ali, the acclaimed member correctly.
He also challenged the state assembly or anybody to provide evidence of his slapping the lawmaker.