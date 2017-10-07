‘I am embracing my stretch marks’ – Tiwa Savage

In a recent chat with The Beat FM, the award winning Nigeria pop star and mother of one, Tiwa Savage has expressed her opinion on ‘gender discrimination’ by saying that she does not think men and women are the same.

“…I also don’t think men and women are equal. I don’t think that’s how God created us, especially in the household anyway. So I think as females when we realise that yeah we can be strong as female in our career and stuff, but when we are home we have to realise that the man is the head of the house.”, she said.

“It’s real. I’m not going to say I’m completely comfortable with it but it is what it is. You have to deal with it. If it means you have to work 10 times harder than your male counterparts, don’t complain about it, do what you have to do. We all celebrate people like Oprah and Mo Abudu and we don’t actually realise what they have to do to get to that point.

They probably had to do 20 times than their male counterparts. Once you get there, you don’t complain about how you get there. So, whatever it is you have to do as a female, you just have to get it done”.

“Don’t let being a woman hinder you, I have and still have to fight to get people to respect and appreciate my work and not limit me because I am female so this really encourages me to keep pushing and breaking boundaries,” she said.

Tiwa shares the memory she will never forget. She said the day she’ll never forget was the day she had her son after a 22-hour labour, adding that she has a lot of scars on her body to remind her. She said she’s embracing her stretch marks, adding that she has plans for her stretch marks, which is to paint them in different colours.

When asked whether she was back with Tee Billz, she said she and Tee Billz “are doing what they are doing privately and it should remain private