I AM ALSO PAINED OVER SALARY ISSUES – ORTOM

By Terungwa Nteez Nunde

Governor Ortom has reiterated his resolve to ensure that the welfare of the teaming workers in the state is accorded top priority.

Governor Ortom, made this known in Naka, Gwer-West Local Government Area during the commissioning of the new residential accommodation for Parish priests at St Theresa’s Parish Naka.

Governor Ortom represented by his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Chief Titus Zam, stated that he is pained by the glitch in the economic fortune of the country which has created a great dearth in what is accrued to the state to adequately make up for swift and prompt payment of salaries.

He said he was aware of the plights of civil servants in the state and assured that all the circumstances regarding salaries will soon be a thing of the past even as the committee for the payment of salaries is working assiduously to make sure salaries are paid.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Titus Zam who was accompanied by Hon. Godwin Engel, Rtd. Judge Slyvanus Agagbe, Hon. Godfrey Choughul, Mr Ormin Victor Torsar and the host of others, highlighted the contributions of Fr. Orhena Thomas to the Tyoshin people and the entire Church of God as sacrificial love, peace and hospitality. He sued for support and encouragement to the Ortom administration to enable him succeed as he holds the Tyoshin people dearly at heart.

Earlier in his Sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Bishop Wilfred Anagbe (CMF) admonished Christians to be fervent in prayers and also rely on God for everything even those things that seem impossible. He said leaders are appointed by God and the responsibility of Christians is to pray for the leaders.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Gwer-West Local Government Area Hon.Francis Ayagah, showered encomium on Fr. Thomas Orhena and called on the entire Church to pray for Tyoshin people to end the issues of land dispute and security challenges being faced.

In his words of advise and encouragement, the Ter Makurdi, Chief Sule Abenga entreated the people to embrace unity as key for the growth of every community. He said anybody elevated by God deserves respect and cooperation. He said he has a long standing relationship with the people of Tyoshin and solicited for the cooperation of both Tyoshin and Masev people to join hands and have a common front in ending every issue confronting them as a people.

In their separate remarks, Engr.Felix Atume and Dr. Fidelis Anweh all