HERDSMEN KILLED 1,878 BENUE PEOPLE IN THREE YEARS – ORTOM

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday disclosed that over 1,878 people were killed by Fulani herdsmen within three years.

The governor added that 750 persons were critically injured, 200 persons still missing with over 99,427 households affected in the Fulani herdsmen attack of the state.

Ortom stated this when he received in his office the Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees, Edward Kallon, and his team.

The governor also said that over N95bn worth of property were destroyed in 2014 alone across 10 local government areas of the state by Fulani herdsmen.

He stated that the assault and battery on the agrarian communities of the Benue valley posed great threat to food security of the nation.

Ortom said, “For over a decade, the people of Benue State have noticed the influx of armed herdsmen who have violently attacked many communities in the state.

“Between 2013/2016 alone, Fulani herdsmen killed more than 1,878 men, women and children in cold blood from 12 local government areas of Benue State. Another 750 were seriously wounded while 200 are missing. Over 99,427 households were affected in Benue State and property worth billions of naira destroyed.

“In 2014 alone, the destruction recorded across 10 local governments in Benue State exceeded N95bn.”

The governor, however, called on the UN to support the state towards the implementation of lasting solutions to insecurity, violence and displacement of people of the state.

-Punch