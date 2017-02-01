Herdsmen Kill One, Injure Three In Adamawa State

Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State has ordered the immediate deployment of security personnel to Gereng community in Girei Local Government Area of the state following shooting of four fish farmers by migrating herdsmen.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Adamawa State Governor, Mr Yohhana Mathias, spoke to journalists at the end of an emergency security meeting in Yola.

He confirmed that one person was killed while three others were injured and described the incident as unfortunate.

Also confirming the development, spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar, said that one fisherman was killed and two were injured by the migrating Fulani herdsmen following a misunderstanding between them and the fishermen.

A community leader from Gereng area where the attack took place, Mr Phineas Elisha, commended Governor Jibrilla’s quick response in deploying security personnel to the area to prevent any reprisal attack.

Meanwhile survivors of the attack have been receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.