Gunmen Kill UNIBEN Professor

A Professor of Engineering at the University of Benin, Professor Paul Otasowie, has been reportedly killed by some gunmen.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, confirmed the development to journalists.

According to him, the senior lecturer was shot dead by the armed men in front of his residence on Ekehuan road in Oredo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday evening.

Although Channels Television cannot authoritatively tell if the incident is a failed kidnap attempt, an armed robbery or assassination.

But eyewitnesses say that the death of the learned scholar arose following a failed attempt kidnap before he was allegedly shot.

It was however gathered that the news of his death threw the university community in a state of mourning.

Sources say the deceased was until his death, a former director of the university’s Industrial Training and Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme.

It will be recalled that Otasowie’s gruesome murder comes a week the abduction of a popular musician, Mr. Joseph Osayomore and the head of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Mr. Andrew Ehanire, and a Catholic priest, Fr. Lawrence Adorolo, three weeks ago respectively.

While Mr. Osayomore was kidnapped in Egor Local Government, Fr. Adorolo was abducted along Auchi-Okene highway at about 6pm while returning from Igarra in Akoko-Edo local government where he attended the ‘Month Mind’ of the oldest Priest of the Auchi Diocese, late Fr. Lawrence Balogun at St. John Apostolic Church, Igarra areas of the state.

Osayomore was said to have been whisked away by the abductors at Orovie village, off Upper Ekehuan road, at about 10pm on last Tuesday.

The Catholic Priest was reportedly said to have been released by his captors on Wednesday without the payment of any ransom.

The Edo State Police Command spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, confirmed the release and said the police was on the trail of the kidnappers.

Mr. Ehanire, who is a brother to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, is yet to be released, as it was gathered that his family members had begun special prayers for the speedy release.